PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.