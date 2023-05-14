Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

PTVLF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

