Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 850,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 393,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

