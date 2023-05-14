Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 850,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 393,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE INFY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60.
INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
