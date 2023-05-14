Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $331.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

