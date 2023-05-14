Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $38.54 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,630.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,593.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2,313.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

