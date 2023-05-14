Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 5,123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

