Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 240 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 232.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.
