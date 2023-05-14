Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

