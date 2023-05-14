Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %
CAT stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
