Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

