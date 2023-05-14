Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.