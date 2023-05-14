Piper Sandler Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.
Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %
CELH stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19.
Insider Transactions at Celsius
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
