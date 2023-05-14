Piper Sandler Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %

CELH stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.