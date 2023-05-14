Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,199.25

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $34,199.25 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00121656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.