PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.2 %

AGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 387,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.