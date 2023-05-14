PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.36.

PLBY Group Trading Down 1.9 %

PLBY stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,622.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

