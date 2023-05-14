Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 594,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Gildan Activewear worth $109,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,095,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.