Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $183,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

