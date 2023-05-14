Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,606,845 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.69% of Summit Materials worth $157,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $153,000.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NYSE SUM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

