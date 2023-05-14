Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $133.10 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $133,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,756,000 after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 709,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

