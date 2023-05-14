Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $152.81 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $152,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

