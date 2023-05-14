Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $160,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

