Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $169,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

