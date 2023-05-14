Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,777 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $97,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Shares of REGN stock opened at $744.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $789.58 and its 200-day moving average is $757.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

