ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,589.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

