PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $324,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PHM stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

