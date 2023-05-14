Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.05. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 47.00% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.