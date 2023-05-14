Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Issued By Northland Capmk

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vitesse Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTS opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

