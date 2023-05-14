QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 140,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $167,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

