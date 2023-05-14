Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

PWR traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 896,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

