QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.