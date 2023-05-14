Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
