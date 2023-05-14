Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $529,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

