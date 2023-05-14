Rain Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

