Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 1,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RANJF stock remained flat at $53.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

