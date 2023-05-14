Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 231,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

