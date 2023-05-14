Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.