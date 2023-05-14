Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 552.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Raymond James worth $208,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RJF opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.