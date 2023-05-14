Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

