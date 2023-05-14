ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,604.79

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $5,604.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00309702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.