Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

RWT opened at $5.65 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $644.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

