Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 122.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 403,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

