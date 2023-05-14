ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

RETO stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

