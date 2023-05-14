Reviewing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.31 billion 0.74 -$159.83 million ($5.11) -6.73 BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.65 $2.24 million N/A N/A

BKF Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -11.61% -19.46% -1.65% BKF Capital Group 73.68% 33.23% 27.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats B. Riley Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio. The com

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

