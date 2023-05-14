Robert W. Baird Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $4.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GWH has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE GWH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

