Robert W. Baird Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 425,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

