Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 25,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Roblox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 8,571,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,001,218. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $321,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 34.6% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 35.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,576,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,222,000 after purchasing an additional 411,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

