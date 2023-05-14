Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Roblox has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

