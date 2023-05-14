ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Update

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ROCAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 83,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,298. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

