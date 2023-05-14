Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 318,654 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,654 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 3,018,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.