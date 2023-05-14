Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,708,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

